The rallying of support for the global LGBT community post the Orlando massacre has been incredibly moving. With singing in the streets of London's Soho, vigils across the U.S., and a rainbow-coloured Eiffel Tower , the outpouring of grief and solidarity has been visible, profound and far-spread Omar Mateen’s unprecedented massacre of 49 people and the wounding of another 52 has made one thing is clear: The LGBT community still faces violence, persecution and marginalisation.Reassuringly, people in positions of power and influence have come out and shown their support in ways that can only provide hope for future generations. And one of the most high-profile is our own Prince William. Attitude magazine , the country's biggest gay title, today confirmed that the second-in-line to the throne will appear on the cover of their July issue, due out on 22nd June. The image of William in a white shirt is accompanied by the line: "Nobody should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason."