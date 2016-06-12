President Obama's Statement & More Reactions To The Deadly Orlando Nightclub Shooting

President Obama, visibly shaken, made a brief statement following Sunday's deadly shooting as the White House lowered flags to half-staff. The president sent prayers to the victims' families and the people of Orlando after an "act of terror and an act of hate."
My prayers are with the victims’ families & all those affected by the shooting in Orlando. We will devote every resource available to assist— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 12, 2016
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, said that her "thoughts are with those affected by this horrific act" in a tweet.
Woke up to hear the devastating news from FL. As we wait for more information, my thoughts are with those affected by this horrific act. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2016
Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was one of the first politicians to react amid claims that the attacks were terrorism. He wrote a series of tweets asking when America will get "tough, smart & vigilant."
Horrific incident in FL. Praying for all the victims & their families. When will this stop? When will we get tough, smart & vigilant?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016
Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted about the need for blood donations for survivors.
If you live in Central Florida, blood donations are needed after mass shooting at #PulseNightclub https://t.co/g0Hg5FK1sY— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2016
A Vatican spokesperson told The Associated Press that Pope Francis expressed "deepest feelings of horror and condemnation" over what he called "homicidal folly and senseless hatred." The pope also asked for "prayer and compassion" for the victims and their families.
Breaking: Statement from @TheTonyAwards re Orlando massacre. pic.twitter.com/H6KUhG2T6L— Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) June 12, 2016
LGBT activist Stuart Milk, nephew of Harvey Milk, shared a statement on social media, sending "a world of love and prayers to all those who are grieving today."
My heart aches to release such a sad statement. Orlando LGBT community and leaders being held in our prayers! #hope pic.twitter.com/btw7HZCPeG— Stuart Milk (@StuartMilk) June 12, 2016
Ellen Degeneres was one of many celebrities who shared their sorrow on social media.
I'm heartbroken by this tragedy. Praying for Orlando and the suffering created by this senseless violence.— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 12, 2016
A celebration of pride, identity, love & life, now ends w hate & horrible horrible tragedy. This world man. My heart goes out...— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 12, 2016
Devastating
I'm truly at a loss for words. To everyone in Orlando affected by this massacre, my thoughts, love, & prayers are with u ❤️💛💚💙💜— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2016
My heart is broken this morning. So much hate in this world. So many beautiful innocent lives taken last night in Orlando. #PrayForOrlando— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 12, 2016
Also, it's #LaPride today. be safe, proud and full of love. They will never win. Really wish I could be there with y'all. I love you.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2016
Other celebrities called for change, specifically tougher gun restrictions.
Madness. Hideous and cruel madness. To the survivors, and families of those slain, I'm so sorry. #StopGunViolence— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 12, 2016
Horrified by the mass shooting in Orlando. When will we do something to prevent these killing sprees?— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 12, 2016
Ppl who would most need guns for "protection" in America (as pro-gun people say they need guns for) are always the victims of gun violence— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) June 12, 2016
In one week: our hearts break for Christina Grimmie and her family, her fans. Our hearts break for the queer community in Orlando, unsafe even in a space they created for themselves. Our hearts break for a country where this is what the news looks like day after day. The concerned citizens of the United States of America demand change.