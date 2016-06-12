President Obama's Statement & More Reactions To The Deadly Orlando Nightclub Shooting

In one week: our hearts break for Christina Grimmie and her family, her fans. Our hearts break for the queer community in Orlando, unsafe even in a space they created for themselves. Our hearts break for a country where this is what the news looks like day after day. The concerned citizens of the United States of America demand change.

