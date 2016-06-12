Story from US News

President Obama's Statement & More Reactions To The Deadly Orlando Nightclub Shooting

Ally Hickson
Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta.
Following Sunday's deadly shooting at an Orlando, FL, nightclub, stars, politicians, and LGBT activists expressed their shock and sorrow, and called for gun control in the wake of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, which left at least 50 people dead.

President Obama, visibly shaken, made a brief statement following Sunday's deadly shooting as the White House lowered flags to half-staff. The president sent prayers to the victims' families and the people of Orlando after an "act of terror and an act of hate."
While the president mentioned that the motivations for the shooter are still unknown, he was clear that the shooter "was a person filled with hate." He also added that "this is a sobering reminder that attacks on any American...is an attack on all of us.”
The president then pivoted to a call for action on gun violence. He said the shooting was "a further reminder of how easy it is for someone to get their hands on a weapon." And once again said that the country would have to make a choice on whether to take action — through stronger gun control measures.
Meanwhile, other politicians used their social media platforms to express sympathy. Florida Gov. Rick Scott took to Twitter on Sunday morning, saying that his prayers with the victims' families.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, said that her "thoughts are with those affected by this horrific act" in a tweet.

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was one of the first politicians to react amid claims that the attacks were terrorism. He wrote a series of tweets asking when America will get "tough, smart & vigilant."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted about the need for blood donations for survivors.

A Vatican spokesperson told The Associated Press that Pope Francis expressed "deepest feelings of horror and condemnation" over what he called "homicidal folly and senseless hatred." The pope also asked for "prayer and compassion" for the victims and their families.
A statement from the Tony Awards expressed sympathy to the victims' families and noted that tonight's performances will be dedicated to the lives lost.

LGBT activist Stuart Milk, nephew of Harvey Milk, shared a statement on social media, sending "a world of love and prayers to all those who are grieving today."
Ellen Degeneres was one of many celebrities who shared their sorrow on social media.

Other celebrities called for change, specifically tougher gun restrictions.
