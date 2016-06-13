The Fashion Trends Celebrities Are All Over This Summer

When it comes to trying the biggest trends of the season IRL, it’s never quite as easy as it seems. Few of us want to be the first person to rock that tracksuit to brunch with our friends, or to dig through that '90s keepsake box for the choker we’ve been saving from secondary school. It’s not that we need permission to do it — more like we need evidence that it’s actually a thing that’s being done in the first place (and by people who love fashion as much as we do).



Luckily for us, there’s plenty of evidence in the form of celebrity street style. Big stars are wearing the same under-the-radar trends we’ve been mulling over. Here, an arsenal of styling tips for the fashion trends we’re going to be all over this summer.

