Picking a bottle of wine to take to a dinner party can bring people out in a cold sweat. Especially if they're on a budget. No one wants to turn up with a vinegary Merlot but, at the same time, it might not be desirable to blow a ton of cash on a bottle just to impress. So thank goodness for Asda.
At the Decanter World Wine Awards yesterday, a bottle of red costing less than £5 just got voted the best in the world. Asda's La Moneda Reserva Malbec from Central Valley in Chile (2015) was awarded best in show in the category for single-varietal red under £15 in a blind taste test.
According to The Independent, it was selected by 240 experts at the highly respected competition. And the win didn't come easy. It beat over 16,000 other entries.
Judges described it as the "ultimate crowd pleaser", and noted its "freshly crushed black fruit, creamy vanilla yoghurt and pepper spice."
Asda are said to be stocking up on the Malbec after the win. Race you down there.
