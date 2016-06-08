The 23-year-old survivor of the rape that garnered its perpetrator, 20-year-old Brock Turner, only six months in county jail with probation has just released a second statement. The powerful court statement the survivor read at the sentencing hearing detailed the impact of the sexual assault on her life, and in her latest statement, released to KTVU Fox 2 through her prosecutor, she expands on her decision to remain anonymous. Read on for the full statement, below.
"I remain anonymous, yes to protect my identity.
"But it is also a statement, that all of these people are fighting for someone they don't know.
"That's the beauty of it. I don't need labels, categories, to prove I am worthy of respect, to prove that I should be listened to.
"I am coming out to you as simply a woman wanting to be heard.
"Yes there is plenty more I'd like to tell you about me.
"For now, I am every woman."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, the NHS provides help and advice here.
