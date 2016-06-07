Tinder Is Expanding Its Features For Transgender Users

Tinder will soon take a major step toward inclusivity. CEO Sean Rad announced on Thursday that the app plans to expand its gender and dating options to better serve the transgender community within its platform.
Previously, trans users on Tinder were either overlooked or wrongfully banned. Rad acknowledged these past oversights last week at Recode's Code Conference, stating, "There's a transgender community on Tinder, and we haven't done enough to give them a good experience," CNet reports. The company has been working with LGBTQ advisors and transgender activists, including Andrea James, to meet its trans users' needs — as well as those of other users.
The dating app has already incorporated a particularly progressive feature: STI-testing assistance via a clinic locator built into the app itself. We reached out to Tinder to see what exact changes it plans to make around the recently announced update. No details have been confirmed just yet, but the company reiterated its commitment to inclusivity.
"No matter who you are, no matter what you’re looking for, you should get quality matches through the Tinder experience," Tinder said in a statement to Refinery29.
Sure, Tinder is the source of many dating horror stories, but it's connected quite a few happy couples, too. By developing more inclusive user options, it seems Tinder is trying to ensure that all of its users have a relatively equal shot at finding happiness.
"Not only is it the right thing to do for our users," the statement concludes. "It’s the right thing to do, period."
We're certainly curious what Tinder has in store, so we'll keep you posted.
