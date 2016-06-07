After Leaving My Home For Good, Here's What Ramadan Means To Me

In my new hometown, mosques open their doors for worshippers to come and break their fasts together each night. Groups that may never otherwise know one another come together to eat and pray. Some nights, the aroma of Arabic food fills the air; on others, it’s Indian food — and the list goes on. It is during these Ramadan nights that I have come to know and see the incredible tapestry of diversity that makes up the American Muslim community. Ramadan is also a time when mosques invite people of other faiths in, so that we may come to know one another and dispel the myths we may have about each other.



You may wonder what the benefit of giving up food and water, especially in these long and hot summer months, could be. For me, it is a time to rest my body. It's a time when I can increase my acts of worship, as well as get to know my fellow Muslims and fellow Americans. It's a time to serve my community, whether it be in Syria or the United States. The pangs of hunger are a reminder that this is no ordinary month, and that we must pray for serenity and harmony, especially in these trying times for Muslims around the world.

