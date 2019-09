My Sister Got Double-Eyelid Surgery — & I Didn't

According to the sisters, double-eyelid surgery is fully accepted in Asia. "There's less stigma around plastic surgery and almost none around double-eyelid surgery," says Willa. "It was encouraged by my Chinese mother and grandmother." Things may be shifting elsewhere, too: According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , blepharoplasty is the second most popular plastic surgery procedure following rhinoplasty (nose surgery) in the U.S.Jenny's blepharoplasty lasted no more than an hour and only local anaesthesia was used. "It was really freaky," she recalls. "Imagine being fully conscious and having your eye region numbed, but being fully aware that surgeons were essentially sewing up your eyelids." She went home that same day, swollen lids and all. "It looked like someone punched both of my eyes," she says. After a week of healing, her stitches were removed and her new double lids were revealed. "I was super excited! I could do so much more with my makeup," she recalls. "I still felt like I looked the same, just with a subtle alteration."