Amber Heard is not one to let attacks on her character pass lightly. After The Wrap published a wildly accusatory defence by US stand-up comedian Doug Stanhope, Heard is taking a stand.
The actress filed suit against Stanhope, accusing him of defamation in response to his op-ed, according to People.
"The Complaint alleges that Stanhope is a close friend of Johnny Depp and, as part of a coordinated effort, wrote a highly defamatory article about Ms. Heard, filled with completely false, highly defamatory and very hurtful statements," Charles Harder, Heard’s attorney, said in a statement to People. "Ms. Heard seeks the maximum possible jury award."
The court documents allege that Stanhope’s letter was meant to discredit her and make “completely false and defamatory” claims that have caused “tremendous harm” to Heard.
The filing says Stanhope “orchestrated a plot to write an article, which was published at TheWrap.com, which falsely accuses plaintiff Amber Heard of 'blackmail' and other criminal behavior towards her husband, Johnny Depp, from whom she is seeking a divorce."
But they don’t stop with levelling accusations at Stanhope. She also detailed allegations of abuse against Depp.
"During the course of his relationship with Heard, Depp has repeatedly been physically and verbally abusive towards her," her filing reads. "Depp has hit and kicked Heard on numerous occasions, has thrown objects at her, at one point nearly suffocated her to the point where she feared for her life.”
The documents continue by alleging that Depp has severe drug and alcohol issues.
"Depp is an alcoholic and drug addict, and these violent episodes occurred mostly after Depp had relapsed into a cycle of substance abuse,” the documents read. “His drug and alcohol abuse has increased dramatically in recent years, as has his violent behavior."
What initially appeared to be a simple case of people falling out of love has now become a near-impenetrable web of allegations and cross-allegations.
