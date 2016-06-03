Last year it was reported that Queen Cara had retired from fashion, parting ways with her agency Storm to focus on her acting career. But the supermodel came back with a bang to front the La Collection de Paris Saint Laurent campaign in March and then as the face of Chanel eyewear for SS16.
Now, the model, actress and animal enthusiast (check her Insta for constant posts of pets and fluffy things) has turned her talents to a slighter different modelling project by becoming the inaugural brand ambassador for the first ever I’m Not A Trophy campaign.
Founded by French artist and photographer, Arno Elias, I’m Not A Trophy is a global initiative that aims to bring awareness to endangered animals, as well as draw attention to the illegal and mindless acts of trophy hunting of lions, elephants, rhinos and many other innocent creatures.
The campaign features original photographs of Cara, shot by Arno, with images of endangered species printed all over her skin. Elias explained why Delevigne, with over 30 million followers on Instagram, was the perfect fit for his first campaign: "Cara is the genuine personification of I'm Not A Trophy. [She is] truly a woman who plays by her own rules. Cara's enthusiasm and vivacity are an integral part in bringing light to our message of wildlife protection."
This isn't the first time Cara has publicised her animal rights activism. Following the killing of Cecil the lion in July 2015, by recreational game-hunter Walter Palmer, which grabbed headlines internationally, the 23-year-old auctioned her TAG Heuer watch to raise money for the conservation of wild animals in Africa.
Now, the model, actress and animal enthusiast (check her Insta for constant posts of pets and fluffy things) has turned her talents to a slighter different modelling project by becoming the inaugural brand ambassador for the first ever I’m Not A Trophy campaign.
Founded by French artist and photographer, Arno Elias, I’m Not A Trophy is a global initiative that aims to bring awareness to endangered animals, as well as draw attention to the illegal and mindless acts of trophy hunting of lions, elephants, rhinos and many other innocent creatures.
The campaign features original photographs of Cara, shot by Arno, with images of endangered species printed all over her skin. Elias explained why Delevigne, with over 30 million followers on Instagram, was the perfect fit for his first campaign: "Cara is the genuine personification of I'm Not A Trophy. [She is] truly a woman who plays by her own rules. Cara's enthusiasm and vivacity are an integral part in bringing light to our message of wildlife protection."
This isn't the first time Cara has publicised her animal rights activism. Following the killing of Cecil the lion in July 2015, by recreational game-hunter Walter Palmer, which grabbed headlines internationally, the 23-year-old auctioned her TAG Heuer watch to raise money for the conservation of wild animals in Africa.
Cara shared her eagerness to front this new campaign, explaining, "I knew that illegal poaching and trophy hunting was becoming an epidemic, but after meeting and working with Arno, he really enlightened me on how tragic and serious of an issue this truly is. I am extremely passionate about animals and am so honoured to be representing an organisation and cause that is fighting for the rights of these innocent lives." Through the initiative Cara also hopes to empower women, continuing: "I want to highlight women as powerful figures within our society. Much like the species that are trophy hunted and displayed as prizes, women are often seen as possessions. It’s time for our society to end the treatment of humans and animals as trophies."
Those wishing to support the campaign can contribute to a variety of foundations listed on www.imnotatrophy.org, and limited edition prints of the model are available for purchase on the site, with all proceeds from Cara’s prints benefiting wildlife conservation efforts.
Those wishing to support the campaign can contribute to a variety of foundations listed on www.imnotatrophy.org, and limited edition prints of the model are available for purchase on the site, with all proceeds from Cara’s prints benefiting wildlife conservation efforts.
Advertisement