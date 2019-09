Last year it was reported that Queen Cara had retired from fashion, parting ways with her agency Storm to focus on her acting career. But the supermodel came back with a bang to front the La Collection de Paris Saint Laurent campaign in March and then as the face of Chanel eyewear for SS16.Now, the model, actress and animal enthusiast (check her Insta for constant posts of pets and fluffy things) has turned her talents to a slighter different modelling project by becoming the inaugural brand ambassador for the first ever I’m Not A Trophy campaign.Founded by French artist and photographer, Arno Elias, I’m Not A Trophy is a global initiative that aims to bring awareness to endangered animals, as well as draw attention to the illegal and mindless acts of trophy hunting of lions, elephants, rhinos and many other innocent creatures.The campaign features original photographs of Cara, shot by Arno, with images of endangered species printed all over her skin. Elias explained why Delevigne, with over 30 million followers on Instagram, was the perfect fit for his first campaign: "Cara is the genuine personification of I'm Not A Trophy. [She is] truly a woman who plays by her own rules. Cara's enthusiasm and vivacity are an integral part in bringing light to our message of wildlife protection."This isn't the first time Cara has publicised her animal rights activism. Following the killing of Cecil the lion in July 2015, by recreational game-hunter Walter Palmer, which grabbed headlines internationally, the 23-year-old auctioned her TAG Heuer watch to raise money for the conservation of wild animals in Africa.