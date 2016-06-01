Another document related to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been released, and it seems the public battle is getting even uglier. Radar Online and the Daily Mail have obtained written details of Heard's income and expenses, which her lawyers filed to the court last week in order to gain spousal support from Depp. On the surface, the documents look like fodder for those who have claimed the actress made up domestic violence allegations to get more money from her husband of 15 months.
According to the document, Heard's monthly expenses are an estimated $43,700. That includes $10,000 for rent, $10,000 for "entertainment, gifts, and vacation," $2,000 for dining out, and another $2,000 for groceries. Her monthly income, meanwhile, averages out to about $10,000. She is asking for spousal support of $50,000 per month. Last year, Heard reportedly earned almost $260,000 from movie revenues, modelling, and TV appearances, while her expenses were $208,000. Her lawyer, Samantha Spector, charges $550 an hour, according to the document. (On a side note, this is a fascinating breakdown of how much actors earn for what.)
This is all, of course, a lot of money. Radar's scathing story begins with the headline "Poor Little Rich Girl!" That's clearly a biased oversimplification of the situation. Depp's net worth is reported to be $400 million, and he ranked No. 87 on Forbes' Celebrity 100 last year, with $30 million in earnings.
It's difficult to imagine that Heard, someone who makes a living based on her image, would have anything to gain by fabricating her allegations. Indeed, news surfaced on Tuesday of her reluctance to come forward with her reports of abuse to the Los Angeles Police Department. For any victim of domestic violence, shame is a big inhibiting factor in telling anyone about incidents of abuse, let alone authorities and the press.
