5 Things That Can Go Wrong When You're Day-Drinking

Summer is here (sort of), which means the official season for pool parties, beach days, boozy picnics, and the like, is upon us. And with it comes sunburns and other more serious heat-related illnesses, unfortunately. Although these things can happen to anyone spending too much time in the heat, you're even more susceptible to them when you're day-drinking."When alcohol is involved, all of these environmental illnesses get worse," says Christopher Tedeschi , MD, a professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Centre. "Drinkingalcohol takes your mind off what the environment is really like, but it also reduces the amount of perspiration you’re able to do. And perspiration is the way you cool yourself."That's no reason to outright avoid your fair share of fun, boozy summer outings, however. Instead, drinking responsibly (of course), keeping an eye out for these sun-related illnesses, and knowing when to get real medical help are the keys to having your fun and staying safe, Dr. Tedeschi advises. "We also know we can acclimate to the heat, so try taking it easy at the beginning of your Cabo vacation." After a few days, you'll be able to withstand some extra sun.Ahead, we go over some of the more common heat- and sun-related illnesses you should watch out for as we head into spring and summer.