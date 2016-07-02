5 Things That Can Go Wrong When You're Day-Drinking

Sunburns

You know you need to wear sunscreen, but after a cocktail or two, you forgot to reapply. And now you're home with a killer burn. We've all been there. The best thing to do to prevent this is doing whatever you have to do to remember to reapply. Put the sunscreen near the cooler or set a timer on your phone, if you must.



The good news is most burns heal on their own, and there are things you can do to help with the discomfort. Dr. Tedeschi suggests a mild lotion and aloe, and staying away from anything that's greasy or thick enough to block your pores from sweating. Vaseline is a no-no here. Applying a cool compress can also help.



The other thing you should know about sunburn is that when a larger area is burned, like your entire back, "it’s super painful and it reduces your ability to perspire," Dr. Tedeschi explains. "That makes you more at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke." So, if you get a really bad burn early in your Cabo vacation, you'll need to be extra vigilant about staying hydrated and in the shade for the rest of it. It's yet another reason to remember the sunscreen!

