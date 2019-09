We Need To Talk About How Social Media Is Reacting To Amber Heard's Allegations

The divorce of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has become troubling, with Heard accusing Depp of abusing her on at least two occasions.“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard states in court documents . A judge temporarily granted Heard’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp after the actress showed up in court wearing her evidence: a black eye. She said in a sworn declaration that Depp threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her cheek and eye, during a fight on the 21st of May. She also alleged that the actor pulled her hair, hit her repeatedly, and grabbed her face. Police were unable to verify the claim, saying that after being called to the couple's home on the 21st of May, Heard did not "insist" on a police report and that no evidence of a crime was seen.