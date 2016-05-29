We Need To Talk About How Social Media Is Reacting To Amber Heard's Allegations

“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard states in court documents. A judge temporarily granted Heard’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp after the actress showed up in court wearing her evidence: a black eye. She said in a sworn declaration that Depp threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her cheek and eye, during a fight on the 21st of May. She also alleged that the actor pulled her hair, hit her repeatedly, and grabbed her face. Police were unable to verify the claim, saying that after being called to the couple's home on the 21st of May, Heard did not "insist" on a police report and that no evidence of a crime was seen.
"He pulled both my ears very hard," Walpole told the Evening Standard (via People), adding that "some ape" who was with Depp "leaped on my back, put his arm round my neck, and tried to force my head to the floor."
"I think Johnny obviously has a temper, but this [hotel room fight] is a very minor incident," director John Waters, who worked with Depp on the film Cry-Baby, said at the time.
#ImWithJohnny Three days after his mom died and she couldn't go somewhere and let him grieve first?— matt mares (@MattMares) May 28, 2016
#imwithjohnny Amber did her homework. CA law section 6211- "domestic violence abuse" helps with spousal support cases. #wellplayedamber— Beth Garcia (@Queenb15x) May 28, 2016
I don't believe Amber, the nite of the "assault" cops were called and they didn't see ANY sign of abuse. She just wants $ #imwithjohnny— Yoalli Cuevas (@Yoalli1993) May 28, 2016
She was beaten the entire relationship ? Typical for someone looking for a payday. #imwithjohnny #teamDepp #byeamber #liarliar #girlbye— Jennifer Rose (@jennifer_rose46) May 28, 2016
so heartbreaking 😭 #WeAreWithYouAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/mF799YyBKK— lex and kb :) (@21horoscopes) May 28, 2016
she's been fighting for women and their well being for years. its time we fight for her. #WeAreWithYouAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/MDvyrWpnir— gabi monaghan (@margotrrobbie) May 27, 2016
When a woman alleges Domestic Violence and seeks Restraining Order, our starting point shouldn't be to call her a liar #AmberHeard— Katie Dawson (@katiedawson23) May 27, 2016
All the people victim shaming Amber Heard are disgusting! If the divorce filing is true, Johnny Depp is a monster.:( pic.twitter.com/Z8F35gYCJH— SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) May 28, 2016
The psychology of an abusive relationship is complex. According to the US National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, psychological terrorism can keep victims from leaving. Tactics include withholding food, water, or medicine; sleep deprivation; total isolation; extortion or blackmail; murder of pets; physical violence; and rape. In a high-profile case such as this, it's hard to watch as the world takes sides.
As Leslie Morgan-Steiner, domestic abuse survivor and activist, points out in her lauded Ted Talk, "One in three American women experiences domestic violence or stalking at some point in her life, and the CDC reports that 15 million children are abused every year, 15 million."