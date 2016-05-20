I Was On An ISIS Hit List & It Changed My Perspective Completely

In the end, there was nothing I really could do except to ensure my digital footprint was as secure as possible. I hoped and prayed that this was nothing more than a terror tactic. It's been nearly a month since I got that email, and every day, the fear diminishes a bit more. Little by little, I’m more confident that my loved ones and I will be safe.



But being targeted has totally changed my perspective of just how terrorism works. The aim of releasing the names on that list was to make people second guess themselves, to make people afraid, and it worked. That one email changed my life forever.



If there is one good thing to come out of this horrible experience, it's a new awareness of, and solidarity with, the millions of people whose lives are interrupted and threatened by terrorism each day. No longer are these people just headlines to me; going through what I did has made me feel more intensely for the people who live with these kind of threats. People in Syria and Iraq who have lost their homes and family members to ISIS. People in other countries that have been ravaged by war. They are experiencing this kind of terror on a daily basis. And the threats they face aren't just online.



Editor's note: Refinery29 reached out to the FBI's New York field office to verify the authenticity of the email Parker said she received. This story has been updated at 3:30 p.m. with the following statement from the FBI.



"While our standard practice is to decline comment on specific operational and investigative matters, the FBI routinely notifies individuals and organizations of information collected during the course of an investigation that may be perceived as potentially threatening in nature. Potential threats may relate to individuals, institutions, or organizations, and are shared in order to sensitize potential victims to the observed threat, and to assist them in taking proper steps to ensure their safety," Kelly J. Langmesser, a spokeswoman in the FBI's New York office, told Refinery29.

