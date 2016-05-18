Kylie Jenner Gets Real About Her Freckles With Snapchat Confession

Kylie Jenner just revealed herself in a big way on Snapchat. Stripping it all off to reveal her...freckles.
Jenner posted a close-up of her face, which showed off her perfectly mascaraed right eye, shaped brow, and freckles.
The point of this particular selfie was made clear in its caption: "When everyone's drawing on freckles but ur always covering yours."
It's true that in the past few years, freckles have become a beauty trend that has people drawing on fake ones. Some have even jumped on the "rainbow freckles" trend, dotting their cheeks and foreheads in pretty blue, purple, yellow, and pink spots.
Basically, as Jenner makes clear with this photo, there is no reason for her to always be covering up her freckles with makeup. Instead we'd love to see her flaunting her freckles with makeup.
Back in March, Jenner did just that with a make-up free selfie which stated, "Saw someone comment why I don't embrace my freckles anymore. So here's a freckle appreciation post."
More please.
