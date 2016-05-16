Christina Aguilera Nailed These Adele & Rihanna Impersonations

Guys, all those years on The Mickey Mouse Club weren't wasted. A new episode of The Ellen Show proves that Christina Aguilera has got comedic and mimicry skills, too.
Xtina first showed off her talent for impersonating other pop stars' voices during a Tonight Show appearance last year that's racked up more than a few million YouTube views. For Ellen, a round of Heads Up saw the singer being tasked to belt out a snippet of a song from whichever pop star's name appeared.
Whitney Houston's name inspired Aguilera to sing "I Will Always Love You." Next came "Like a Virgin" for Madonna, followed by "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé, "I Kissed a Girl" by Katy Perry, and "Work" by Rihanna. Spoiler: Aguilera doesn't know what Rihanna is singing, either.
She completely nailed Adele's "Hello" intro, but struggled a bit with two legendary singers: Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand. Aguilera could only name "Born This Way" for the former, and could only remember that Streisand was known for stage fright. Sorry, Babs.
Watch it all in the video below.
Xtina first showed off her talent for impersonating other pop stars' voices during a Tonight Show appearance last year that's racked up more than a few million YouTube views. For Ellen, a round of Heads Up saw the singer being tasked to belt out a snippet of a song from whichever pop star's name appeared.
Whitney Houston's name inspired Aguilera to sing "I Will Always Love You." Next came "Like a Virgin" for Madonna, followed by "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé, "I Kissed a Girl" by Katy Perry, and "Work" by Rihanna. Spoiler: Aguilera doesn't know what Rihanna is singing, either.
She completely nailed Adele's "Hello" intro, but struggled a bit with two legendary singers: Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand. Aguilera could only name "Born This Way" for the former, and could only remember that Streisand was known for stage fright. Sorry, Babs.
Watch it all in the video below.
Advertisement