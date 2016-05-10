It's safe to say this couple is feeling the Bern.
Hector Sigala, digital media director for the Bernie Sanders campaign, tweeted a video clip of the senator and presidential hopeful himself taking part in a little wingman action. Sigala had been planning to propose to his girlfriend, Kimberly Riofrio, and Sanders' video gave the proposal quite a boost.
Sanders starts out the video as if it's another campaign clip — but he quickly pivots to reveal the real reason he's in front of the camera. "We have made real progress — oh, wait a second!" Sanders says in the clip. "Hey, Rio, Hector has a question for you! He's a good guy, why don't you help him out?"
Thanks for the assist, Bernie. #Engaged pic.twitter.com/1lSD7TXj99— Hector Sigala (@hgsigala) May 9, 2016
The rest, as they say, is history. Sigala tweeted an image of Riofrio wearing an engagement ring, along with the caption, "She said yes!" Awww.
