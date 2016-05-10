How Bernie Sanders Helped A Guy Out With His Marriage Proposal

Meghan DeMaria

It's safe to say this couple is feeling the Bern.

Hector Sigala, digital media director for the Bernie Sanders campaign, tweeted a video clip of the senator and presidential hopeful himself taking part in a little wingman action. Sigala had been planning to propose to his girlfriend, Kimberly Riofrio, and Sanders' video gave the proposal quite a boost.

Sanders starts out the video as if it's another campaign clip — but he quickly pivots to reveal the real reason he's in front of the camera. "We have made real progress — oh, wait a second!" Sanders says in the clip. "Hey, Rio, Hector has a question for you! He's a good guy, why don't you help him out?"
Advertisement

The rest, as they say, is history. Sigala tweeted an image of Riofrio wearing an engagement ring, along with the caption, "She said yes!" Awww.
Advertisement

More from US News