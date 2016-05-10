Now that our phone cameras are so powerful, there's (almost) no need to lug an expensive point-and-shoot or pro-level DSLR on vacation. Even if the photo quality might be slightly diminished, phones may still a better option for several reasons.



Josh Haftel, Adobe's senior product manager for mobile photography, discovered that firsthand on a recent trip to Asia.



"Pointing a DSLR with a huge lens at someone might result in a goofy smile or an angry glare, but doing the same with a phone made you basically invisible," Haftel says. "Add to the fact that my phone was always with me and far more resilient to the constant rain of Southeast Asia and I found myself shooting more and more with it as the months wore on."



Haftel learned a few other things about how to shoot stellar vacation photos on this trip. If you're travelling solo, following his tips will give you an extra challenge to focus on. And if not, you can make the most of your time by shooting things that will bring a smile to your face and best capture the flavour of your experience, rather than just the sights.



Read on for five tips you can try on your next adventure.