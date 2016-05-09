The Best Of British Style From The Baftas

Socks and sandals, khaki trousers, vests, bucket hats, short-shorts. The British have a pretty well-founded dodgy reputation for tackling summer style head on. Yesterday we enjoyed hotter weather than Ibiza, and while we slather on the aloe vera today after some misspent hours in a patchy park, why not let these snaps of Britain's brightest stars at the BAFTAs soothe your sunstroke and salmon-pink shoulders?
Because it wouldn't be very English not to chuck in a healthy dose of eccentricity, we've selected our favourite looks from the BAFTAs last night, worn by some of our favourite talent. From Gemma Chan to Grayson Perry, here's an edit of the best of British style brightening up the red carpet last night.
