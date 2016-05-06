Harry Styles Donates His Man Bun To A Good Cause

The man-bun bandit is back at it again. Leto's locks were taken from us in March of last year. And Leo DiCaprio's cut back in September sealed the deal, officially ushering in the beginning of the end. Well, folks, it looks like we have another bun down, and this one belongs to none other than Harry Styles.
The former One Direction singer uploaded a photo of the braided carnage with the caption: "Whoops." But it's clear this chop was no accident — and no tragedy. He followed up the one-liner with the hashtag #Littleprincesstrust, a charity that creates wigs for children suffering from hair loss. Excuse us while we swoon all over our keyboards.
And though we're sad to see his shoulder-grazing (and enviable) strands go, we're excited to know they're being used for a good cause. However, some of Styles' fans have not been as understanding. Comments like "I'M NOT READY TO SEE HIS SHORT HAIR. GOD HELP ME!!," "HARRY IS NO LONGER HAIRY," and "NO NO I REFUSE TO ACCEPT THIS" are already flooding the comments section, which is currently at 165K and counting.
If the reactions to One Direction breaking up are any indication, teen hearts everywhere will be a-breaking this Friday afternoon. In our opinion, this only makes us love him more.
The former One Direction singer uploaded a photo of the braided carnage with the caption: "Whoops." But it's clear this chop was no accident — and no tragedy. He followed up the one-liner with the hashtag #Littleprincesstrust, a charity that creates wigs for children suffering from hair loss. Excuse us while we swoon all over our keyboards.
And though we're sad to see his shoulder-grazing (and enviable) strands go, we're excited to know they're being used for a good cause. However, some of Styles' fans have not been as understanding. Comments like "I'M NOT READY TO SEE HIS SHORT HAIR. GOD HELP ME!!," "HARRY IS NO LONGER HAIRY," and "NO NO I REFUSE TO ACCEPT THIS" are already flooding the comments section, which is currently at 165K and counting.
If the reactions to One Direction breaking up are any indication, teen hearts everywhere will be a-breaking this Friday afternoon. In our opinion, this only makes us love him more.
Advertisement