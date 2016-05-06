Until recently, we'd really only ever eaten sushi as rolls or hand rolls. But then a restaurant in New York City started serving a sushi burrito, and the internet never looked back. Since then, there have been countless photos of sushi hybrids (all based on already-trendy foods) posted to Instagram.
They include burritos, burgers, cake, and even sandwiches. We rounded up some of the popular pics, in case — like us — you were blissfully unaware of the endless possibilities. If we had to guess, we'd say it's only a matter of time before sushi pizza and sushi ramen take the internet by storm.
Are you a fan of these mashups, or are you a sushi traditionalist? Let us know in the comments!
1. Sushi Burritos
Basically a bigger hand roll with more fillings.
2. Sushi Burgers
But do rice buns function as actual buns or do they immediately fall apart?
3. Sushi Cakes
These are all about the beautiful layers.
4. Sushi Sandwiches
Basically a sushi burger, except with seaweed and a more even rice layer.
