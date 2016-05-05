Donald Trump's Plan To Connect With "Hispanic" Voters? Taco Bowls On Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is apparently not Donald Trump’s holiday.
The presidential candidate, who has been harshly criticised for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and derogatory statements about Mexicans and Mexico, posted a photo to his Twitter showing him enjoying a taco bowl at his New York office. The post is captioned, “Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”
The presidential candidate, who has been harshly criticised for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and derogatory statements about Mexicans and Mexico, posted a photo to his Twitter showing him enjoying a taco bowl at his New York office. The post is captioned, “Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”
Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016
His professed love of Tex-Mex cuisine notwithstanding, Trump has not been popular with the Latino community.
Gallup polls show that more than three quarters of American Hispanics view Trump unfavourably, thanks in part to statements characterising Mexicans as drug traffickers and rapists. Trump has also repeatedly vowed to build a huge wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
In the aftermath of his remarks, multiple businesses — including Univision, which broadcasts Trump’s Miss USA pageant — cut ties with him.
Latinos are the fastest-growing voter demographic in the United States. In 2016, 27.3 million eligible voters will be Latino, a 17% increase since 2012. According to the Pew Research Center, more than two thirds of growth in the U.S. electorate comes from racial or ethnic minority communities.
