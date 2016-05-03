Kylie Jenner Reminds Us That Sometimes Beauty Is Pain

Amidst the custom couture gowns and £1,400 manicures, it's always nice to get a reminder that life at the Met Ball isn't all glitz and glamour, all the time. And while her life, even more than other celebrities', seems so far from normal, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat (obviously) to give the world a reminder that sometimes beauty is pain — in the most literal sense.
It seems as though walking up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wasn't the only trouble the 18-year-old had with her custom Balmain dress; in fact, the beaded number cut up her legs, as evidenced on social media following the event (her shoes, apparently, weren't so comfortable either).
It seems as though walking up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wasn't the only trouble the 18-year-old had with her custom Balmain dress; in fact, the beaded number cut up her legs, as evidenced on social media following the event (her shoes, apparently, weren't so comfortable either).
"When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple," Jenner posted alongside a picture of her scratched legs and swollen toes. See, celebs are just like us (sometimes).
Jenner assured her millions of followers, however, that she wouldn't have changed a thing. In the next snap, she shared a selfie, captioned, "It was worth it though."
And while her outfit definitely didn't seem like the most practical of ensembles, it's impossible to deny how. damn. good. Jenner looked for her Met Ball debut. And hey, maybe she'll even consider wearing flats next year. Okay, probably not — but then again, practicality has never really been her (or her family's) style.
Jenner assured her millions of followers, however, that she wouldn't have changed a thing. In the next snap, she shared a selfie, captioned, "It was worth it though."
And while her outfit definitely didn't seem like the most practical of ensembles, it's impossible to deny how. damn. good. Jenner looked for her Met Ball debut. And hey, maybe she'll even consider wearing flats next year. Okay, probably not — but then again, practicality has never really been her (or her family's) style.
Advertisement