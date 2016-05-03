Kanye West Wears Odd Coloured Contacts To The Met Ball, Because Kanye

Sometimes, it's the little things that make the biggest impact. This age-old adage could definitely be said of Kayne West's look for tonight's Met Ball, which included subtle statements worn in a truly, err, unique, way.



In a stark contrast to many of the celebs in attendance — whom mostly wore black tie with an artsy twist — West sported ripped denim, a bedazzled jacket, and light coloured contacts. Okay.



We're unsure if the contacts are grey, blue, or somewhere between the two shades, but it is safe to say that it totally changes his look. Vampire chic was not, in fact, the theme, but we do give Mr. West props for making an impact. After all, a bold look is a hallmark of the annual anything goes opening evening.



