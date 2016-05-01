First, there was contouring. Then, there was strobing. Now, these two trends have come together to create the next big thing in makeup: "nontouring".
This spring, celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Khloé Kardashian are ditching their matte makeup looks, opting instead for nontouring's natural-looking glow.
“Instead of a heavy contoured look, nontouring is very soft,” celebrity makeup artist Renee Sanganoo explained to Marie Claire.
This spring, celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Khloé Kardashian are ditching their matte makeup looks, opting instead for nontouring's natural-looking glow.
“Instead of a heavy contoured look, nontouring is very soft,” celebrity makeup artist Renee Sanganoo explained to Marie Claire.
So, what is nontouring? Instead of using shadows and highlights on areas of your face, you only use highlighters to illuminate the face for a fresh, dewy, I-woke-up-like-this finish.
“It’s kind of like Spanx for the skin," Sanganoo explained to Marie Claire. "You know you’re wearing it, but no one’s supposed to see it. In the summer, people are outside more and they tend to wear lighter foundation. It just looks more natural.”
The best part of nontouring is that pulling off the look requires little effort — just three steps that every busy girl can master.
First, start with some primer to create a smooth base. Then, even out your complexion with a tinted moisturizer or concealer. And the last step is all about strategically placed highlighter. Make sure to hit your face's natural high points, like along the brown bone, on the tops of the cheeks, and the center of the nose.
Just like that, you'll be glowing and ready to go.
First, start with some primer to create a smooth base. Then, even out your complexion with a tinted moisturizer or concealer. And the last step is all about strategically placed highlighter. Make sure to hit your face's natural high points, like along the brown bone, on the tops of the cheeks, and the center of the nose.
Just like that, you'll be glowing and ready to go.
Advertisement