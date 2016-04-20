It's not that I dislike the adult entertainment marketed this way. It's that I find much of it, well, boring. You could describe the porn I watch as shot from the male gaze, or as the fulfilment of (my) fantasies of objectification; my male partner and I do happen to have similar tastes, and I don’t just mean when we’re watching together. Neither of us is much for plot or "production value," and I look for rougher sex and definitely more BDSM than he does. I prefer gonzo porn to feature films — the "gonzo" drawn from gonzo journalism and its involvement of the journalist (viewer) in the story (scene). It's the style that dispenses with the exposition and skips to the rising action and climax(es); it's also the style that the media, sex educators, and many feminists — even sex-positive ones — have taught us is inherently misogynistic, exploitative, and wrong. You might conclude from this that enjoying it is, too.