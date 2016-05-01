The Best & Worst Of Obama's Final White House Correspondents' Dinner



Larry Wilmore took the podium after Obama’s mic drop, already knowing the president would be a hard act to follow. Even Wilmore gave props to Obama’s comedy, saying, "The president’s funny," he deadpanned. "Stay in your lane, man."



The speech took on the tone of a roast more than the crowd of journalists was comfortable with. He took no prisoners with the media, tossing jabs at Wolf Blitzer and the struggling print media — many of whom were in the room. An extended bit referring to Ted Cruz as the Zodiac killer felt flat and the crowd shots captured a lot of really unamused faces in fancy clothes.



Wilmore’s sincere gratitude to Obama’s legacy as the first Black president was moving and heartfelt, getting one of the most rousing responses from the crowd. His goodbye to the man who made history as the first Black president finally put everyone on the same side: the right side of history.