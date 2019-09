Beyoncé's latest production is, in a word, overwhelming.The visual album is complex, mind-boggling, and ethereal. The audio alone is a whole new experience. Tidal describes the album as: "a conceptual project based on every woman’s journey of self knowledge and healing." Tumblr is joking that even all the single women are mad at their cheating nonexistent spouses or boyfriends just because Beyoncé is. Lemonade was written with enough details and hints for us, the listener, to obsess over. And we're doing just that. There are so many things to talk about with this album (I myself am currently in five separate deep-dive text chains about what the hell it all means), but we're starting here, with the 19 most controversial lyrics we heard on the 12-track album. The album itself is a journey of denial, confrontation, and, ultimately, forgiveness.When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When Bey gives you Lemonade, make it your new soundtrack for life 1. "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath as you pass it off so cavalier." —The first line of the album is introducing the whole "Jay Z cheated on Beyoncé" idea. The line, paired with the track title, makes it sound like Jay Z almost wanted to get caught for being so bold with his infidelity.2. "What a wicked way to treat the girl that loves you." —This whole song is celebrating the "crazy ex-girlfriend" stereotype by having Bey, all smiles, completely terrorise a neighbourhood block with her "hot sauce" baseball bat. The scene is also a reference to an art installation by Pipilotti Rist in 1997