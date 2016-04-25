17. "Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder / Tell the storm I'm new / I'm a wall, come and march on regular / Painting white flags blue." — "Freedom" feat. Kendrick Lamar

This song is full of references to the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as just bringing attention to the past, present, and potentially future victims of police brutality. Bey is ready to be on the forefront of the fight against racism, and she's ready to bring the thunder.



18. "How I missed you, my love." — "All Night"

In the end, Bey does indicate that she will stay with Jay Z. Even after all that previous girl-power talk, she remembers what they were like together at their best, and that's enough for her to continue working on the relationship with him.



19. "I twirl on them haters, albino alligators." — "Formation"

An albino alligator is a nickname for a white guy's private parts, so she is saying she is dodging her haters, and all the white dudes that may be trying to mess with her formation.