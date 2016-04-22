Waking up with spotty, bloated skin is just one of the joyful repercussions of a night on the sauce. So alcohol that is actually good for your skin sounds like a bit of a misnomer, does it not? But ring out the bells because such a thing might well exist. Well, at least according to "contemporary food designers" Bompas & Parr, who have created Anti-aGin, a spirit that is a 40% proof gin distilled with pure collagen.
Commissioned by hotel group Warner Leisure Hotels and co-designed by that blonde be-speckled lady from 10 Years Younger Nicky Hambleton-Jones, the drink promises to be a veritable digestible facial. Nicky had this to say: "By including some classic botanicals known for their rejuvenating properties and combining it with drinkable collagen, it's the alcoholic equivalent of a facial." How? Harry Parr, co-founder of Bompas & Parr, explained to The Metro: "We’ve stayed true to the principles of a classic gin but given it a rejuvenating boost through these unusual botanicals that channel the fountain of youth." Ingredients include a whole host of good-for-you botanicals; tea tree with nettle, witch-hazel, chamomile and gotu kola compliment the standard gin base of coriander, juniper and angelica root with a cardamom finish.
The gin retails at £35.00 and can be slurped at all 13 Warner hotel locations and purchased at drinksupermarket.com. We're not sure whether we're ready to drench ourselves in the stuff or to hold fire. Cast your mind back to last month when state-run media in North Korea claimed to have made ginseng liquor that was hangover free. Rest assured there was very little scientific evidence to prove their promise. Then again, there's only one way to find out. Bottoms up!
