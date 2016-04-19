Can You Guess Who Beyoncé's Opener Is? Hint: It's A Major Key

It's DJ Khaled. Yep, that DJ Khaled. The King of SnapChat is now linking up with the Queen of, well, Mostly Everything.
And man, is he psyched about it. He's been teasing the announcement on his Instagram and — duh — SnapChat for a few days now, but on April 19 he finally shared the exciting news.
It's nice to hear some confirmation regarding something from Bey's sixth album, also tentatively known among super fans as B6.
She's been teasing us for weeks — nay, months! After this past weekend, we now know that a short film called . The trailer probably gave you chills.
But back to Khaled. Does this mean that the rapper might have a duet, or at least appearance in one of Bey's new songs? He is signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation, so it seems like they're keeping the acts all in the fam.
In addition to creating taglines via social media, Khaled does have a few songs you might recall under his belt. Looking through the comments on Khaled's Insta post, the comments are overwhelmingly positive. It seems the Bey Hive is ready for some "All I Do Is Win."
Today I proudly announce a major milestone in my career. Today's announcement is a major accomplishment in my life. In other words it's a major achievement alert!!!! I am proud to announce that I, DJ Khaled will be on tour with the icon, Beyoncé!!!!! Fan luv, when I tell you that prayer is the so powerful, please believe me. I want to thank the incomparable icon Beyoncé for this tremendous opportunity of a lifetime. Your music is the soundtrack to so many people's lives across the globe. Your legacy is a blueprint for the young generation to follow and strive to be. You are the true definition of a superstar. Thank you so much for inviting me on your stage. I promise you this! I'm gonna rip it down so legendary!!!!!! When I was a kid THEY told me no when I wanted to DJ and perform in the club! So guess what, I did!!! OPEN FOR BEYONCÉ!!!!!! Fan luv we did it! We made on the stage with the Queen. Get ready to feel passion pain success and tears of joy in a STADIUM NEAR YOU!!!!! Miami, see you soon!!! I'll be on stage with Beyoncé on April 27th and then I'll be on the road to more success. Thank you again Beyoncé for making this dream come true for me. I will never stop fan luv. Bless up!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation #djkhaled #MAJOR🔑-My album soon come!