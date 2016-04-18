You Won't Believe This Celebrity Massage Therapist's Crazy Stories

Strange Situations

I massaged Mariah Carey until about 6 a.m. while she watched Mean Girls on a loop. [Rates start at £100 per hour; £140 after 10 p.m.; £175 after midnight; £210 after 2 a.m.]. She loves to just chill in bed watching a film and having her feet done for hours. I am exactly the same. A foot massage is never long enough. Also, when I lived in Berlin one of the concert venues had such a tiny backstage area, I had to massage most of the rock stars on a long marble catering table. We would let the rockers eat, then clean off the table for their massages. And it was hilarious hearing the other band members (Oasis, *NSYNC, The Roots, Blur) make fun of the one on the table.



Sky Miles

The president of Georgia often came to Berlin for meetings, and I massaged him each time at a different hotel. He invited me to fly on his private jet with him back to Georgia, and I stayed in an amazing hotel for 10 days massaging him each day. In-between, his bodyguards gave me tours of the amazing area. I was nervous when I first landed and got into a separate limo, because some men took my passport and I didn't get it back until I flew home. I was amazed at the power the president had and how he managed to stay so normal, cool, and very funny. I was also flown from Berlin to Venice, Italy, for Bruce Willis. That was divine! He was filming The Story of Us with Michelle Pfeiffer and wanted me to work on him during his breaks and at the end of the evening.



The Longest Rub

I massaged an Australian man once in Berlin for six hours. I worked in a five-star hotel, and the boss told me, "You're booked for six hours," and I said, "So what?" and he said, "No, I mean, one guy for six hours." Turns out he was Australian royalty and asked me not to publicise his name, ever. But it was quite a challenge — I had to take a few bathroom breaks, and one to wolf down a bagel. I was not tired, just thirsty and hungry. I never get tired of giving massages. Just give me water, feed me, and I am ready to go again and again.



When I toured with the Stones and the Grateful Dead, I was massaging pretty much all day and night. Once I massaged a drummer on stage while he was playing. He was drumming for Keith Sweat and had hurt his wrist, and he needed massage every chance he could get — even between songs or during long guitar solos. He was in tough shape, and I helped him through it. I felt very proud of that.