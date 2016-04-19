If you needed any more proof that we’re all becoming more health-conscious, this morning Pret A Manger announced that its vegetarian meals have rocketed sales. According to the BBC, Pret’s total sales rose 13.9% to £676m in 2015, and underlying earnings were up to £84.2m, which by our calculations, is a lot.
In part, it’s down to our infatuation with the green, mushy stuff. Avocados were the cafe's fastest selling product last year, with five million of the cheeky things being used in Pret salads and sandwiches. And each week of last year, Pret sold 17,000 of its beetroot, squash and feta bowls.
Pret's chief executive, Clive Schlee, said it was down to customers trying to cut down on red meat in their diets. Schlee told The Guardian: “Last year thousands of customers told us they were trying to eat less meat. This year we have challenged ourselves to increase our vegetarian options in all shops, as well as opening a veggie-only pop-up shop to learn more from our customers” adding, “vegetarian [products] haven’t looked or tasted good enough for meat eaters to give them a go. Once they start to get vibrant colours, textures and a good enough mouth-feel, people will go across quite easily.”
The pop-up will open in the heart of London’s Soho this summer and will serve two vegetarian specials each month.
Something to ponder as you pick up your avocado-laden lunch today...
In part, it’s down to our infatuation with the green, mushy stuff. Avocados were the cafe's fastest selling product last year, with five million of the cheeky things being used in Pret salads and sandwiches. And each week of last year, Pret sold 17,000 of its beetroot, squash and feta bowls.
Pret's chief executive, Clive Schlee, said it was down to customers trying to cut down on red meat in their diets. Schlee told The Guardian: “Last year thousands of customers told us they were trying to eat less meat. This year we have challenged ourselves to increase our vegetarian options in all shops, as well as opening a veggie-only pop-up shop to learn more from our customers” adding, “vegetarian [products] haven’t looked or tasted good enough for meat eaters to give them a go. Once they start to get vibrant colours, textures and a good enough mouth-feel, people will go across quite easily.”
The pop-up will open in the heart of London’s Soho this summer and will serve two vegetarian specials each month.
Something to ponder as you pick up your avocado-laden lunch today...
Advertisement