This Boston Bombing Survivor Is Running The 2016 Race

Nothing can stop Adrianne Haslet.
In 2013, Haslet lost one of her legs after being injured in the Boston Marathon bombings. This year, she's back on the course as a runner.
Haslet, along with 30 other survivors and their relatives, will participate in the race on Monday as part of Boston's One Fund community. She will run with a prosthetic leg, as will Patrick Downes, who was also injured in the attacks, the Associated Press reports. Previously, Haslet was a professional ballroom dancer. She took up running after the bombings.
"A lot of people think about the finish line," Haslet told the AP. "I think about the start line."
In addition to survivors' participation in the race, the 2016 Boston Marathon is noteworthy for another reason. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first year a female competitor ran the marathon — Bobbi Gibb in 1966.
It was 50 years ago @BobbiGibb was the first women to run the #BostonMarathon #ThankYouBobbi— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 18, 2016
The #BostonMarathon elite women are off and running! pic.twitter.com/02v9qRKbFa— Eric Levenson (@ejleven) April 18, 2016
