10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Coachella

Every April curious eyes turn toward the California desert. The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival transforms the Empire Polo Club in Indio into a full-blown scene. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends every April — this year, the party starts on April 15.
The headliners for 2016 are LCD Soundsystem, Guns N’ Roses, and Calvin Harris. Events spill over into the entire greater Palm Springs region with events and general revelry in all of the trendy hotels and restaurants. Exclusive, invitation-only parties pop up all over the Valley. This year, one such soiree at the Merv Griffin Estate will come complete with life-sized emoji topiaries.
If you haven’t made the pilgrimage to camp with thousands of your closest friends and most of Young Hollywood, the festival might be as much of a mystery to you as exactly how they pulled off that Tupac hologram in 2012. So, get ready to brush up on your Coachella knowledge. No velvet rope or name on a list required.