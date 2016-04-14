Rihanna never looks anything less than 100%. Not only does she exude effortless cool with her daily experimental ensembles (whether it's a Vetements hoodie or high octane glam), her hair is always flawless and her makeup, picture perfect. No amount of careful highlighter application and feline flicks can give us that face. Well, until now. It has just been announced that Rihanna has been signed up by the Kendo division of fashion and beauty conglomerate LVMH to create an entire makeup collection.



The deal with the singer may be worth as much as $10 million, a clever move considering the success of the singer's seven fragrances which, reportedly, as a group, make around $75 million in wholesale net shipments. Rihanna sure knows how to make something work work work work work.



Kendo will launch Rihanna's makeup collection, named Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, in autumn 2017 but this isn't the singer's first brush with beauty. In 2013, the superstar collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on a four-part, special-edition RiRi Hearts MAC colour cosmetics collection, and in 2104 she was the face of the Viva Glam lipstick, which raised money for AIDS research.



While the rest of the details surrounding the exciting launch are few, David Suliteanu, Chief Executive Officer of Kendo revealed today: "Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a beauty rocket ship that will appeal to a huge and diverse global audience. We are aiming for the stars." And if Rihanna's recent Puma collab is anything to go by, this makeup collection will be an instant sellout. Form an orderly queue at the beauty counter ladies.