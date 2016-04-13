Kate Moss' Little Sis Nabs A Major Magazine Cover

Posing with It guy Lucky Blue Smith is one thing. Posing with him on the cover of Vogue Paris, well, that's kind of how you know you've made it (being related to Kate Moss doesn't hurt, either).
In the two short years or so since Lottie Moss, the 18-year-old half-sister of one of the world's most important models, made her modelling debut in Dazed magazine, she's been ticking boxes off her fashion industry to-do list like it's nobody's business: signing with Storm Model Management (the same agency that discovered her sis). Landing a Calvin Klein campaign. Making an appearance in Vogue alongside other too-cool-for-school teens Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. Let's just say Moss has accomplished a ton for having just turned 18.
And her latest undertaking is likely her biggest career moment thus far: Moss stars alongside Smith on the May 2016 cover of Vogue Paris, in which editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt asks (clearly hypothetically): "Who will be the runway star of tomorrow?"
Shot by Mario Testino, Moss looks all grown up in a high-necked gold gown by Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent, slightly stealing the show from Smith, who sits beside her in a black suit and coordinating silk top. The glossy writes: "A new generation is taking on the fashion world and they're determined to shine" — and though the entire editorial isn't available just yet, from the looks of the cover image, we're guessing there's going to be a whole lot of shining, literally and figuratively.
