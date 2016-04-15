Sorry, Kim. Forget about it, Courtney. No way, Alanis. Today's ultimate queen of rock has to be the exquisite PJ Harvey. Not only does she release album after album of staggering tunes (she's the only artist to ever win the Mercury Prize twice – in 2001 and 2011) but her on-stage looks thrill and evolve as much as her music.
She is known to alter her style for each album, choosing a carefully crafted aesthetic, be it '90s grunge or Victorian theatre. She has had more style phases than the number of instruments she plays (if you're interested, they include guitar, piano, autoharp, saxophone, drums and harmonica.)
“She is one of those very few musicians who strikes me as a pure artist,” Mike Smith, vice-president of A&R at Virgin EMI, recently told The Guardian. (She no longer does interviews.) “She is someone who gets up in the morning and wants to do something groundbreaking. They are the musicians you mark your life by.”
And with a new album out today, The Hope Six Demolition Project, what better excuse to go through some of the shape shifter's finest sartorial moments? Click through to see what all the fuss is about.
1997
OK, so you can't really see the outfit but any excuse to include a picture of Polly with her then lover Nick Cave. Never mind Kurt and Courtney, the goth duo dated from 1996 to 1997 and remain rock's ultimate pairing. Polly was even the muse for Cave's seminal album The Boatman's Call, in which there are at least four songs that reference her black hair. Smitten much?
2011
Performing her Mercury Prize-winning Let England Shake, Polly could be found in an array of floor-length white numbers that were sort of Victorian nightdresses meets Comme des Garçons, accessorised with feathers in her hair. Can't wait to see what she'll wear to support The Hope Six Demolition Project. Stay tuned.
