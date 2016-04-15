PJ Harvey's Best On-Stage Looks

GILLIAN ORR
Sorry, Kim. Forget about it, Courtney. No way, Alanis. Today's ultimate queen of rock has to be the exquisite PJ Harvey. Not only does she release album after album of staggering tunes (she's the only artist to ever win the Mercury Prize twice – in 2001 and 2011) but her on-stage looks thrill and evolve as much as her music.

She is known to alter her style for each album, choosing a carefully crafted aesthetic, be it '90s grunge or Victorian theatre. She has had more style phases than the number of instruments she plays (if you're interested, they include guitar, piano, autoharp, saxophone, drums and harmonica.)

“She is one of those very few musicians who strikes me as a pure artist,” Mike Smith, vice-president of A&R at Virgin EMI, recently told The Guardian. (She no longer does interviews.) “She is someone who gets up in the morning and wants to do something groundbreaking. They are the musicians you mark your life by.”

And with a new album out today, The Hope Six Demolition Project, what better excuse to go through some of the shape shifter's finest sartorial moments? Click through to see what all the fuss is about.
1990
With slicked back hair, a glittery catsuit and sunglasses, Polly announces herself as a new rock star to reckon with. Pure sass. Extra points for managing to pull off indoor shades.
1993
Her stage look here is very True Romance. But, then, it was the '90s. A feather boa never looked so cool. Actually, this might be the sole example of a feather boa ever looking cool.
1995
Check out that severe, to-the-brow eye makeup. Difficult to pull off but Polly does it with aplomb. The black bra peeking through the pink catsuit is all sex.
1997
OK, so you can't really see the outfit but any excuse to include a picture of Polly with her then lover Nick Cave. Never mind Kurt and Courtney, the goth duo dated from 1996 to 1997 and remain rock's ultimate pairing. Polly was even the muse for Cave's seminal album The Boatman's Call, in which there are at least four songs that reference her black hair. Smitten much?
2001
I definitely had one of those dresses that came with an attached neck tie but it certainly never looked this good. Note how she's matched her lipstick and guitar to her outfit. Red alert.
2003
Her stage outfits begin to move away from grunge and get a bit more conceptual. Lovely fringing here, Polls. Dolly P would be jealous.
2003
Rocking a mini-dress so short that you can see her knickers. What a woman.
2004
A bit of a departure for Polly. Was she wearing this Spice Girls ensemble ironically? Who knows? But this is how you do girl power.
2004
Not sure who the fella on her bright yellow bandeau dress is but she's certainly nailed the tough, fringed bob of the early noughties. The red maracas are a nice touch.
2006
A very cute tee and skirt combo but it's the striped socks that really set off this outfit. Side note: just how many guitars does she own?
2009
She's really experimenting with the avant-garde stage outfits now. I have no idea what's going on here but it's certainly a look.
2011
Performing her Mercury Prize-winning Let England Shake, Polly could be found in an array of floor-length white numbers that were sort of Victorian nightdresses meets Comme des Garçons, accessorised with feathers in her hair. Can't wait to see what she'll wear to support The Hope Six Demolition Project. Stay tuned.
