How People Look After 1, 2, & 3 Glasses Of Wine

Photographer Marcos Alberti's photo project, 3 Glasses Later, could be considered a probing investigation into the intoxicated human psyche. But a more accurate description would be that it's a series of portraits of increasingly tipsy people. Alberti snapped photos of his friends when they were sober — and then again after one, two, and finally three glasses of wine. If this sounds like some of your Facebook albums from freshman year of college, you're not alone.
"I wanted to show the good side of drinking," Alberti tells Refinery29. "With friends, in a good and happy environment, and with moderation, wine could be good stuff. [It can] bring people together."
You can see that, with every glass they drink, Alberti's subjects look a little happier, a little friendlier, and, yes, definitely drunker. Alberti explains that most of the people he shot weren't used to being in front of the camera, so they're visibly much more comfortable by the last photo. Although he tells us that one woman, a model, "asked me to put her in the fridge to take a picture of her, but it didn't work." The inventive mind of a slightly buzzed person is truly a thing of wonder.
Click through to view a selection of Alberti's photos — and keep an eye out for the woman who brought a piece of cheese with her to snack on in her last snapshot. She knows what's up.
