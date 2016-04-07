Jennifer Lopez Has A New Song & It Was Produced By Dr. Luke

Jennifer Lopez has released a new surprise single, "Aint' Your Mama." It's all about independence, female empowerment, and feminism. In it, J.Lo declares that she isn't going to cook for or clean up after her man just because she's a woman. It's catchy, up-beat, and has all the ingredients of a hit pop song.
Except for one caveat — it was produced by Lukasz Sebastian, a.k.a Dr. Luke, Kesha's alleged abuser.
Fans are unhappy with the irony of the message behind Lopez's song, considering the man who helped bring it to fruition.
The track was also written by Meghan Trainor, another artist who promotes women's issues with her music. Trainor's latest single, "No," is all about a woman standing up for herself, in life and in relationships.
Now just because the song was produced by Sony on Dr. Luke's label does not necessarily signify that Lopez supports Dr. Luke, or that she doesn't support Kesha.
But many people are still taking issue with it.
@JLo I'm disgusted to see that this was produced by Dr. Luke. I can't believe you, I'm disappointed in you, and I won't listen. #FreeKesha— Bradley Carqueville (@Bradcarq) April 7, 2016
@JLo @AmericanIdol @AppleMusic @Meghan_Trainor #DontBuyAintYourMama JLo and Meghan works with a rapist. Freedom for Kesha #FreeKesha— Antonio Garcia (@Too8oo) April 7, 2016
Lopez is premiered the song on the series finale of American Idol. To many, that in itself is the most shameful.
What a way to end American Idol, which really didn't help the artists it made money off of:— kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) April 7, 2016
The debut of a single produced by Dr. Luke.
Watch the lyric video, below.
I Ain't Gon Be Cooking All Day #AintYourMamahttps://t.co/L3whMdHffQ— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) April 7, 2016
