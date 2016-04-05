The Kardashians aren't the only celebs who have kooky food hacks up their sleeves. (If you've never seen how they eat Kit Kats, it's definitely worth watching.) In fact, Gigi Hadid just raised the bar on celeb cooking tips. She showed fans a late-night snacking idea that gives us a whole new reason to want to be a member of her squad.
According to Teen Vogue, Hadid originally posted her "recipe" on Snapchat, but it's been more than 24 hours, so we'll just have to relive the moment on Instagram. But trust us, it's worth it.
First, Hadid takes a crepe and spreads Nutella on it, which would be delicious as is, but isn't exactly groundbreaking. It's what she does next that proves her snack game is seriously on point.
Post-Nutella, she scoops some mint chocolate chip ice cream on top and then rolls the entire thing up and slices it in half. We're thinking Hadid should bring her culinary chops to the next episode of Cooking With Kylie.
