Coachella Countdown: 15 Of The Most Epic Performances From The Fest

It's that time of year. The weather is warmer, the hemlines are shorter, and your Spotify playlists are in dire need of an update. Welcome to music festival season!



While your friends are dusting off their festival garb, take a minute to sit down with us and dust off your headphones. In honour of Coachella's first weekend, April 15-17, we're throwing it back to the best moments that have ever come out of the Colorado Desert oasis.



From that Tupac hologram in 2012, to Beyoncé and Jay Z's 2010 duets, the past Coachella lineups have been epic, to say the least. Even if you're not Indio-bound yourself, why not revisit all your favourite artists' best performances?



It will take a lot to top these, but we're looking forward to seeing this year's artists try. Either way, we're sure the fest has a ton of treats in store.