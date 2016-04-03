Born in Beijing to a photographer father and a luxury PR mother, it was only a matter of time before Leaf Greener would carve out a career in fashion herself. And, yes, that's her real name. After studying fashion at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Greener graduated and turned her well-trained eye to styling, before taking up the position of senior fashion editor at Elle China from 2008-2014. In 2015, she founded LEAF WeChat magazine, a self-published mobile magazine where she counts Chanel, Chloé and Loewe as clients and fashion icons like Yasmin Sewell as contributors. She's Tommy Ton's favourite subject to snap during the fashion weeks and our favourite vanguard of Chinese style to stalk. With her other 100K followers on the 'gram, it would seem that we're not alone.
We find out just what it is that has the fashion world so enthralled. Welcome to the life of Leaf Greener...
We find out just what it is that has the fashion world so enthralled. Welcome to the life of Leaf Greener...
.