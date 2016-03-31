Miley Cyrus Got Choppy Bangs — & Might Already Be Regretting Them

It's short. It's choppy. It's platinum. And maybe, possibly, inspired by Swedish adult film stars? Miley Cyrus is no stranger to daring hair changes — and offensive ones, at that — but her latest chop is a bit out of left field, even for her.
Hairstylist Chris McMillan hashtagged his work — which he debuted on Instagram (see above) — with #justgotbanged, #natural, and #swedishpornstar, leading many to believe that the cut was inspired by Scandinavian adult film stars. Okay. But wait, there's more.
Cyrus posted the above photo shortly after, explaining that the haircut may not have been her best decision to date. It read: "When you feel weird about yo new bangzzzzzzz ...... Practicing non attachment! Everything is constantly coming and goin! Lessons always to be learned even thruuuuu dumbbbb $hit that seems like it's meaningless ! Hair cuts can be life changers and eye openers!"
Of course, McMillan isn't a stranger to risky cuts. Who could forget the first chop he gave Miley — which some may say jumpstarted her career — or his even more famous piece of work "The Rachel."
What do you think of Cyrus' new 'do?
