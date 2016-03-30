North West Is Continuing Her Beauty Reign

Update: Looks like little North is continuing her path toward beauty domination. Kim documented her oldest giving her an "Anna" braid (of Frozen fame) on Snapchat. And though we haven't seen the results, based on North's two years of beauty experience, we doubt the plait is anything less than perfect.
This story was originally published on March 22, 2016, at 1 p.m.
North West has been caught with her hand in the cosmetics cookie jar, yet again. This time, the pilfered beauty stash belongs to the budding makeup enthusiast's youngest auntie, Kylie Jenner.
Kim Kardashian posted an image to her Snapchat of 2-year-old North playing with Kylie's new SinfulColors nail-polish collection. "All the toys in the world & this is what she plays with," the mother of two captioned the snap. She added a handwritten script reading "Fashion Icon."
Kim Kardashian posted an image to her Snapchat of 2-year-old North playing with Kylie's new SinfulColors nail-polish collection. "All the toys in the world & this is what she plays with," the mother of two captioned the snap. She added a handwritten script reading "Fashion Icon."
To that honorific, we'd like to include the title "Beauty Influencer In the Making." North has already proven her skills on the contouring front, and she's even doling out hair inspiration to her very own mother. We're this close to asking her if she wants to be added to our beauty-contributor list (kidding...kinda, sorta, not really).
Cuteness aside, we do caution that nail polish isn't an ideal plaything, even for pint-sized makeup savants. It can prove dangerous, especially if accidentally ingested, because it typically contains more chemicals than other products. We hear that the organic polish Kid Licks is a fun, safe, and yummy alternative to keep within reach.
In any case, these celeb tots need to stop raiding makeup bags for a while, if only to give our melting hearts a rest.
Advertisement