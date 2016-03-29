Another day, another Drake leak. As the world sits and waits for Drizzy to finally drop his new album Views From The 6 (supposedly in April but, let's face it, who the hell really knows?) two tracks – that may or may not be from the album – have appeared online today. "Contralla" is quite a standard Drake number. But it's the other one that really intrigues. Drake has decided to put out a cover of "These Days", a song by '60s folky type (and your mum's favourite singer) Jackson Browne. The song, which has been covered by everyone from St Vincent to Elliott Smith (although Nico really made the definitive version), might at first seem like an odd choice for the rapper. But, looking back, we should be used to his left field choices of covers and samples by now. In fact, he has borrowed from more than a few tracks that you'd find happily nestled in your parents' record collection. I mean, we all know he loves a dad dance but this is next level stuff. Just take a look at this lot.
