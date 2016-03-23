Get ready to raise a glass! Queen Elizabeth is extending England's designated pub hours so commoners can celebrate her birthday with some booze.
According to reports, to mark the queen's 90th birthday, pubs will be allowed to stay open and serve drinks for two extra hours. Pubs that normally close at 11 p.m. will be able to stay open until 1 a.m. on the nights of June 10 and 11.
Prime Minister David Cameron made the announcement earlier this week. Cameron told members of Parliament, "I can make one announcement today which is that, subject to the usual conditions, we will be extending pub opening hours on the 10th and 11th of June this year to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th birthday."
A whole weekend of national celebration is planned for the queen’s birth on April 21, according to The Mirror. There will also be events to coincide with her official birthday, including a service of thanksgiving, which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 10.
For those of us who aren't able to attend the ceremony, we can still raise a glass to the queen.
