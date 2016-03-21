Apple have unveiled the next big things in its lineup, which include a new iPhone, a new iPad, and some notable software updates. But the new products weren’t the only focus. The tech giant kicked off the presentation at its Cupertino campus by addressing its fight against the FBI over device encryption — an important legal battle it's pursuing to ensure that our mobile devices keep our personal data private.
“This is an issue that impacts all of us, and we will not shrink from this responsibility,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.
Apple also had its vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, step onstage to detail how its facilities, packaging, and products are increasingly environmentally responsible. To wit: 99% of its paper packaging is now made from recycled paper or sustainably farmed wood, and the company developed a robot for disassembling old iPhones to recycle their parts. The message: We’re more than just a tech company that makes hardware.
But of course, the new hardware was the real reason for the event. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s latest announcements.