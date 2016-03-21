15 Tweets That Broke The Internet

A decade ago, on March 21, 2006, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey posted 24 of the most important characters to ever hit the internet: "just setting up my twttr." Before that, a tweet didn't exist, the little blue bird wasn't a globally recognised logo, and Kanye had never said anything insulting online (not to our knowledge, at least).
Now, it's hard to imagine where certain celebrities, politicians, and athletes would be without the social network. It not only created a direct line of connection between public figures and their fans, it also changed the very basis of how we communicate with each other. By limiting our communication to a mere 140 characters, our generation has learned to compress its thoughts in an incredibly succinct way — or just go on a Twitterstorm when your thoughts can't be confined.
Over the past few years, though, Twitter moved beyond being just a network for sharing thoughts and links. Now, it's a news source, digital networking space, catalyst for social movements, and loudspeaker for the rest of the internet. Never before has 140 characters felt so momentous and, in many cases, limiting.
While our first tweets may have been lacking (Kim Kardashian's is a gem), there have been numerous times when tweets completely shook up the world around us.
Click through for 15 of the most ridiculous, groundbreaking, and crazy tweets from the past 10 years.
