For those of us who fritter away our money, the idea of forking out for a luxury leave-in hair treatment is just well, a little too grown-up to get our head around. Because, in all honesty, who's got the spare cash at the end of the month to buy a swanky hair mask when you're pretending you're passing up the pub in favour of a 'pampering night' but actually you're concerned your card will bounce if you try and order more than a pint of Diet Coke.
Enter stage left, East London's coolest hairy god mother, Alex Brownsell of Bleach London. Nobody knows bleach better than Alex so we asked her to go a little bit Delia for us and share her best find-it-in-your-kitchen hair masks to make at home. Which makes sense considering Bleach basically started in Alex's kitchen, before she moved a few chairs into Sharmadean Reid's nail salon WAH on Kingsland Road in Dalston after teaming up with long-time pal, Sam Teasdale. And so Bleach was born.
The buzz surrounding Bleach, named after Nirvana’s debut, was so huge, that the salon had already achieved cult status before it had even set up home in the basement of Topshop Oxford Circus. Since 2010, the duo have put an end to mundane hair and have had us all reaching for colour and dye. From split ends and dull hair to heat-damagaged locks, it's time to hand it over to the follicle oracle, Alex...
N.B. Where possible Alex recommends using organic locally sourced products for all of these concoctions.
