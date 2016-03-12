Is Zayn Malik's Face Tattoo For Real?

Two weeks before the release of his first album after leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik is already paying tribute to his big solo move.



The singer posted the photo of some interesting new ink to Instagram on Friday afternoon. With a demure head tilt away from the camera, he shows off what appears to be a tattoo of a bird in flight, high on the right side of his face. In a banner across are the letters M.O.M. While it would be a sweet tribute to his mother, the letters probably stand for his album’s title, Mind Of Mine. The photo caption simply reads, “Like I would.”

